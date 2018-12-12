Fire crews in Mission are fighting a fire on a barge on the Fraser River.

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. PT in a large structure on the barge, located near the Silverdale area.

The fire is causing a visual distraction for drivers but is not impacting traffic or transit in any way.

The majority of the building has been gutted by the blaze and fire crews are having difficulty fighting the fire from the shoreline.

"Currently about half of the structure is involved in fire and the roof is collapsed on two sections," said Assistant Chief Blaine Odenbach with Mission Fire Rescue.

At least half of the bunk house on the barge has been destroyed. (Mission Fire Rescue Service)

Odenbach said they weren't sure exactly what the barge was being used for.

"It may be something for a logging camp up the coast or a mining operation," he said. "I have no idea if anyone was on it."

Around 20 firefighters from all three of Mission's fire halls are fighting the fire. Officials said the Coast Guard will be attending the scene later in the morning.