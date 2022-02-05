Skip to Main Content
Investigators identify homicide victim found in Mission's Cascade Falls Park

The remains of Codi Carlyle Rogers were found in Cascade Falls Regional Park earlier this week, and investigators are trying to build a timeline of her activities on the days leading up to her death.

Investigators have released the victim's name and photo in the hopes that witnesses may come forward

The remains of Codi Carlyle Rogers were discovered on Feb. 1, 2022. (IHIT)

Investigators have identified a homicide victim who was discovered in Mission's Cascade Falls Regional Park earlier this week. 

Mission RCMP found human remains in the park just after 10:40 a.m. PT Tuesday, and investigators deemed the death suspicious.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the victim as 40-year-old Codi Carlyle Rogers from Mission.

Investigators say they believe the homicide did not occur at the park and they hope to speak with  Rogers' friends and associates as they try to build a timeline of her activities on the days leading up to her death.

IHIT says it released Rogers' name and photo in the hopes that witnesses may come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT by calling 1-877-551-4448 or through email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

