Newborn baby found inside Mission dumpster has died

A newborn baby found inside a dumpster in Mission, B.C. has died after six days in hospital.

The baby was in critical condition when she was found on Nov. 23. The dumpster was outside a daycare on Prentis Avenue, just east of Stave Lake Street.

A statement from RCMP said the baby died in hospital on Thursday. Her cause of death hasn't been determined.

Police said the baby was found in a dumpster outside of a daycare. (CBC)

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after the baby was found and has since been released. No charges have been laid and RCMP haven't confirmed if the woman was related to the newborn.

Officers have said there is no risk to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.