Homicide unit identifies remains found in Hope, B.C., as missing Port Moody woman

The Lower Mainland homicide investigation unit says human remains found in Hope on March 29 are those of 48-year-old Trina Hunt of Port Moody.

She was reported missing on Jan 18, 2021. Police say the case is now considered a homicide.

"Foul play suspected," said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The remains were found in the area south of Silver Creek in Hope, about an hour and 45 minute drive east of Vancouver.

After they were discovered, police worked with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains.

Last seen at home

IHIT is now working with police in Port Moody to further investigate what happened to Hunt.

She was reported missing by her husband when she was not at home upon his return from work on a Monday in January. He had last seen her at home in the morning.

The couple live in the Heritage Mountain neighbourhood of Port Moody.

Hundreds of people in Port Moody searched for Hunt after her January disappearance. (Facebook/Rick DC)

Community members helped conduct a large search for the woman as police looked for evidence to explain her disappearance.

Police and people who knew Hunt said it was out of character for her to have left without telling anyone.

A tent set up in Port Moody in January 2021 to coordinate the search for Trina Hunt. (Susana da Silva/CBC)

Her family issued a statement on Facebook Saturday which said their hearts were "shattered" to learn that Hunt's remains had been found.

They thanked everyone who searched for the 48 year old.

"We are forever grateful for your love through all of this," said the post. "We need your love and support more than ever right now."

She was described as five feet, four inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Police believe she was wearing a black North Face jacket with a teal green collar and pink and purple shoes when she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).