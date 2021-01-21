Community search for missing Port Moody woman on hold as police ask for dashcam video

A large community search to find a missing woman from Port Moody, B.C., has been put on hold while police search for more evidence about what happened to her.

Trina Hunt, 48, has been missing from her home in the Heritage Mountain area since Monday, according to the Port Moody Police Department.

Officers say Hunt was last seen Monday morning by her husband at home as he left for work. When he returned to find her missing, he immediately called 911.

"The reality is, it is out of character for her to have gone missing this way," said Sgt. Ian Morrison with Port Moody police.

Large groups of volunteers have spent the past few days combing through the dense forest and parks of the Heritage Mountain area for any sign of Hunt, but on Thursday night police and the family announced that the community ground search is on hold.

"Our family has been overwhelmed with gratitude for the countless hours spent searching Heritage Mountain by hundreds of volunteers," Hunt's family said in a statement distributed by police.

"Trina is a beautiful wife, daughter, sister, auntie, cousin and friend. We continue to hope through the incredible efforts of the Port Moody Police Department that she will be brought home soon."

The police department has put out a call for anyone who may have dashcam footage taken on Heritage Mountain on Jan. 18 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. to come forward, along with anyone with relevant home surveillance footage who has not yet spoken with investigators.

Hundreds of community members have been out searching for Trina Hunt. (Facebook/Rick DC)

Morrison said that when Hunt was reported missing, police immediately kicked off a search that included the RCMP Air Service, the Lower Mainland K-9 Unit and Coquitlam Search and Rescue.

"All those folks were amazing and helped us out in the initial search," he said.

Hunt is described as five feet, four inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Police believe she is wearing a black North Face jacket with a teal green collar and pink and purple shoes.

'Incredible' community effort

Among those volunteering in the search Thursday morning was Alison Sagar, who said she was a co-worker of Hunt's husband.

She dropped off hand sanitizer to a driveway donation table and said she would be helping look for security cameras that might have unseen footage.

At the donation table, a steady stream of supplies poured in Thursday. (Susana da Silva/CBC)

"It's incredible to see the number of people that have reached out," Sagar said. "We're still hopeful ... Hopefully we can make a difference."

Jessica Suryavanshi, who was at the donation table with Tazeem Nanji, said a steady stream of socks, hand sanitizer, masks, hand warmers and fresh baked goods rolled in all day Thursday.

"Our community is so incredible the way they've just gathered around this family to help," said Nanji. "It's amazing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Moody police non-emergency line at 604-461-3456.