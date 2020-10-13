Police search for missing Vancouver man after car found at Manning Park trailhead

Police are searching for a 25-year-old Vancouver man they suspect went missing after going hiking in Manning Park.

Jordan Naterer's car was found at the Frosty Mountain trailhead, approximately 200 km east of Vancouver.

"Investigators believe this was a hiking trip that went poorly," VPD Const. Tania Visintin said in an email to CBC News. She says police have teamed up with search and rescue teams from Princeton and Hope to continue the search.

Naterer was last seen leaving his downtown apartment at Seymour and Nelson streets at 7 a.m. on Saturday. He was expected to attend a Thanksgiving dinner on Monday evening and people close to him were concerned that his absence was out of character, according to a VPD release.

Naterer's black 2016 Honda Civic with B.C. licence plate LA2 48W was found by the Lightning Lake day use area of E.C. Manning Provincial Park.

Naterer has fair skin, is five feet 10 inches tall, has a slim build, and has short brown hair, according to a description issued by VPD He was last seen wearing black pants, white running shoes, and carrying a large green backpack.

Anyone who sees Jordan Naterer is asked to call 911 and stay with him until police arrive.