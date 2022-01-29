Police searching for vehicle linked to missing Vancouver Island man and daughter

RCMP on Vancouver Island are searching for a man and his daughter who were first reported missing on Jan. 23.

Investigators said Jesse Bennett is in breach of a child custody order.

Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP says there is no reason to believe Bennett's daughter, Violet, is in danger. However, she is supposed to be with her mother. Police believe Bennett is avoiding police to keep Violet with him.

They're asking the public to contact them if they see Bennett or Violet, but also if they see the car Bennett is believed to be driving: a grey 2005 Honda Civic, four-door sedan with the B.C. licence plate HL1 11E and distinctive Christian stickers on the back.

RCMP say they are looking for a grey 2005 Honda Civic, similar to the one pictured here. (Submitted by RCMP)

Busch says police have received a "large number" of possible sightings across Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the southeast part of the province.

Anyone with information about where the pair may be is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or the in their jurisdiction.