Missing UBC professor found dead on Salt Spring Island

RCMP on Salt Spring Island, B.C., say they have found the body of a University of British Columbia professor who had been missing since last Wednesday.

Sinikka Gay Elliott left her home to run errands on Wednesday and had not been seen or heard from since. Police say they received a missing persons report at 2:15 p.m. the same day.

On Saturday, police issued a written statement that said they had found her body. Although they are still investigating the details surrounding her death, they don't suspect foul play.

RCMP thanked the more than 100 volunteers who helped search for Elliott.

Overwhelming community response

The search began Wednesday night and located Elliot's vehicle abandoned on Juniper Place Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

After an overwhelming response from the community looking to help in the search, police had asked the public to stand down.

Elliot had been an associate professor with the sociology department at UBC since 2007.

Guy Stecklov, head of the sociology department at UBC, previously told CBC News that her colleagues and students were all distressed by her disappearance.