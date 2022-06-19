Experienced member of Whistler Search and Rescue suspected missing in backcountry

An experienced member of Whistler's volunteer search and rescue team has been missing for three days, prompting a wide-ranging effort to find him in the backcountry around Pemberton, police said.

Pemberton RCMP put out a missing persons bulletin Friday morning saying that 51-year-old Toby Salin had not been seen or heard from since Thursday, June 16 at around 9 a.m. PT.

His truck, a 2021 Black Chevrolet Crewcab, was later located off West Lillooet Lake Road along a forest service road in a remote area southeast of Pemberton.

So far a search, which includes members of Pemberton Search and Rescue, an RCMP helicopter and officers, Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police and local residents has failed to locate Salin.

On Saturday, Brad Sills, president of the Whistler Search and Rescue Society said in an email to CBC News that searchers have been looking for Salin along the shore of the Lower Lillooet River.

'Likely scoping out his next big adventure'

He wrote that Salin joined the team more than eight years ago and "is a beloved member."

He said Salin is experienced at being in the backcountry as an avid mountain biker, skier and snowmobiler. Sills said he hopes Salin is just out recreating.

"His disappearance along the remote stretch of forest service road is not out of character as he was likely scoping out his next big adventure in the mountains he loves so much," wrote Sills.

"Our hearts are with Toby at this time."

Toby Salin, pictured here in an undated photograph, is a member of Whistler Search and Rescue. (Brad Sills/Whistler SAR)

Police describe Salin as five-foot-nine or 175 cm tall, weighing 200 lbs or 90 kilograms, having short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Toby Salin is urged to contact the Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-6604, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).