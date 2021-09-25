Missing teen found dead in Squamish

A missing 15-year-old teen from Squamish has been found dead, according to RCMP.

Richie Stelmack was first reported missing to Squamish RCMP on Sept. 22. He was last seen the night before, at approximately 10 p.m., when he went to bed.

On Saturday morning, search teams including Squamish Fire, Squamish SAR, and Squamish RCMP set up to search more technical terrain to locate Stelmack.

In a statement, RCMP said search teams found Stelmack's body in the Mashiter area of the Garibaldi Highlands at around 10:40 a.m. PT Saturday.

RCMP say there is no evidence of foul play, and the family has been notified and are requesting privacy during this very tough time.

The Squamish RCMP are working with the B.C. Coroners Service on this investigation.

Search crews will be in the area throughout the day and police say to expect traffic delays and closures along The Boulevard.

Crews are asking that people do not come into the area until a full reopening has occurred.

"Squamish Fire, Squamish RCMP, Squamish and Search and Rescue first send thoughts to the family of Richie our hearts go out to them," stated Sgt. Sascha Banks.

"We also would like to thank all the support and the assistance from the community of Squamish and surrounding area, along with the media who made sure everything was done to find Richie. It has been a very hard and difficult few days and this was not the ending we had hoped for. One thing I know Squamish will do in the coming days and weeks is we will rally around Richie's family, friends, and our community members."