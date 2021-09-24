Squamish search and rescue call on public to aid in search for missing teen

Squamish Search and Rescue and local RCMP are asking the public to help find missing 15-year-old Richie Stelmack.

Stelmack was reported missing on Sept. 22. He was last seen the night before, at approximately 10 p.m., when he went to bed. His family says this is out of character for Stelmack, and they are concerned for his safety.

RCMP have been searching the area around his home, in the 40000 block of The Crescent in the Garibaldi Highlands, with the help of police dog services and Squamish Search and Rescue.

"We don't know the circumstances as to why this young man walked away from home, and frankly, it doesn't matter. Only goal is to bring him home safely to his family," said BJ Chute, manager with Squamish Search and Rescue.

Stelmack is described as 5'5" tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing brown plaid pajama pants and a red long sleeve shirt.

Squamish RCMP, Squamish Fire, and <a href="https://twitter.com/SquamishSAR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SquamishSAR</a> continue to extensively search the Quest University and Highlands area for Richie Stelmack. We are asking residents in the area to search their yards, sheds, and garages and notify police if they locate anything. <a href="https://t.co/nBR1menzNF">pic.twitter.com/nBR1menzNF</a> —@SquamishRCMP

Officials are hoping volunteers will show up to help look for Stelmack on Friday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They ask that volunteers arrive at Quest University, in the parking lot off Mamquam Road at 10 a.m. sharp for an important briefing.

"It's extremely important that the first thing that everybody does, particularly the communities of Garibaldi, Highlands and the University Heights area, they do a very focused, very detailed search of their properties, and the search needs to include crawl spaces, garages, attics in the garage sheds ... anything and anywhere where a 15-year-old boy could possibly hide," Chute said.

"We're asking everybody to do that search in their neighborhood, and if they do find anything either suspicious or out of place, or certainly if they do spot our missing male that they contact the RCMP as soon as possible."

Chute is also asking residents to check security footage for any signs of Stelmack.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Stelmack, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100 or call 911.