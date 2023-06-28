Crews searching for missing teenager at Golden Ears Provincial Park

Search and rescue crews are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing while hiking in Golden Ears Provincial Park in the Fraser Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The teenager was hiking with three other people as part of a youth activity when she became separated from the group, according to a statement from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Esther Wang — described by police as an Asian female five feet three inches tall with a slim build and long black hair — left for the hike with the group at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, heading to Steve's Lookout on the East Canyon Trail.

She was reportedly wearing black leggings, a black jacket, a navy blue baseball hat and carrying a blue, red and white backpack.

Esther Wang, 16, went missing while hiking with a group in Golden Ears Provincial Park on June 27, 2023. (Submitted by Ridge Meadows RCMP)

According to police, the group left the lookout around 2:45 p.m. to head back to their campsite, but after about 15 minutes on the return trip, the group leader realized that Wang was no longer with them.

Police say they returned to the lookout to try to find her but couldn't. The leader then headed to the trail entrance to ask a park ranger to report the incident to the police.

Maple Ridge Search and Rescue searched through the night. The RCMP says a police drone has also been deployed. Wang has a cellphone, but pings have been negative due to the lack of cell reception, according to the police statement.

RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner says police hope that by sharing Wang's picture and the time and location she went missing, other hikers who were in the area may come forward with information that could help locate her.

The police news release says the group was prepared for the hike, and Wang was carrying water and food.