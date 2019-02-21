Police in Surrey, B.C., say a missing person case is now a homicide investigation after a body was discovered.

The family of 38-year-old Rajwinder Bains reported her missing on Jan. 23.

Police say they conducted extensive ground searches, spoke to multiple people and conducted area canvassing for video surveillance.

In the course of the investigation the body of Bains was discovered, but police aren't saying when.

Bains was last seen leaving a TD Canada Trust bank in the 5600 block of 152 Street in Surrey on the morning of Jan. 7.

IHIT says it is working with Surrey RCMP, a forensic identification unit and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Bains was last seen leaving a TD Canada Trust bank on 152 Street in Surrey on the morning of Jan. 7. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

"Detectives continue to pursue leads that may answer the many questions remaining, and are urging anyone with information to come forward," said IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang in a media release.

Anyone with information can contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca​.