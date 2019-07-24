Sister of missing Surrey man says he was supposed to pick up daughter

Two men from Surrey who have been missing for a week were planning to travel to Spences Bridge, about 35 kilometres north of Lytton, B.C., RCMP revealed Wednesday.

Ryan Provencher, 38, and Richard Scurr, 37, were last seen getting into a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee in the 16400 block of 23A Avenue in Surrey at 12:30 p.m. PT on July 17.

The men were both reported missing on July 20.

The Jeep was found July 21 parked in a wooded area near Logan Lake, B.C., about 300 kilometres northeast of Surrey and 100 kilometres east of Spences Bridge.

According to Surrey RCMP, there was no indication of foul play when the vehicle was recovered.

Surrey RCMP say preliminary information indicates Provencher and Scurr made it to Spences Bridge, but investigators are still following up to confirm whether they did.

Family vacation planned

Amber Provencher, Ryan's sister, told CBC News the two men's disappearance is unusual because they both have young children they were supposed to pick up.

Provencher said Ryan had planned to collect his one-year-old daughter on Saturday.

Their family had a week-long trip planned for Monday, she said. She last spoke to Ryan on July 16, the day before he went missing.

Amber Provencher said Scurr and her brother were life-long best friends.

"[Ryan] has a lot of friends and family that are worried and we just want him to come home," she said.

RCMP have not made any connections between the disappearance of the two men and the manhunt for two teens from Port Alberni suspected in the murder of two tourists in Northern B.C.

Amber Provencher said she's worried that coverage of the manhunt has taken away attention from her missing brother and his friends. She's urging the public to circulate their photos.

Provencher is described as:

White.

Five feet 10 inches tall.

180 pounds.

Short, brown hair.

Blue eyes.

Scurr is described as:

White.

six feet four inches tall.

300 pounds.

Brush-cut brown hair.

Brown eyes.

No description of the men's clothing is available, RCMP said.

Police have deployed search and rescue, a helicopter and police dog services to the area. Logan Lake RCMP and other local detachments are assisting.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Provencher and Scurr is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2019-108904.