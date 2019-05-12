Police search for missing surfer near Port Renfrew, recover surfboard

Sooke RCMP hope tips will locate a man last seen going surfing near Port Renfrew B.C.

Jonah Mayhue, 29, has not been seen since around 11 a.m. PT on Wednesday May 8, 2019 when he went surfing at the North end of Pacheedaht beach.

Police say he was wearing light coloured board shorts and carrying a surfboard at the time.

Investigators say they have found the surfboard but are not saying if Mayhue, who is from Sooke, had an accident in the water.

Anyone with information about Mayhue is asked to call 250-642-5241.