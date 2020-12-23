Snowboarder reported missing from ski area near Terrace, B.C.

Search and rescue crews are looking for a 39-year-old snowboarder who went missing in the Shames Mountain ski area near Terrace, B.C., on Tuesday evening.

Tim Giannou, who is believed to be an experienced snowboarder, was reported missing around 7 p.m. His vehicle was spotted at the Shames Mountain access road.

Terrace Search and Rescue joined in the search efforts Tuesday night and said it conducted an on-mountain, inbounds search of areas that would have a high likelihood of a snowboarder becoming injured or stuck.

The night-time search posed challenges for crews and was paused early Wednesday. It has since resumed.

One of the search managers from Terrace Search and Rescue, David Jephson, said there are command posts set up in the ski area as well as in town. He said at least 18 team members are working to locate Giannou, in addition to mountain staff and RCMP.

"People coming in from Kitimat who are skiers to help with this ... you can't send an average skier in to some of these areas; they have to be definitely trained with avalanche training and knowledge," Jephson said.

The search has been made more difficult by heavy snowfall, which is expected to continue throughout the day, covering any tracks from Tuesday evening.

"All the information we have indicates that the missing snowboarder's intention was to stay inbounds yesterday," Shames Mountain general manager Christian Theberge said in a statement.

"Information provided to us by those close to him indicated that the man left his touring gear at home and had intended to stay inbounds."

Jephson said it seemed Giannou had every intention of being home for dinner last night. He hopes Giannou stayed put overnight in the sub-zero temperatures.

Giannou is believed to be wearing a black jacket, bright green snowboard pants and a white helmet as is pictured above.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Shames Mountain ski patrol or any Shames Mountain staff immediately.