Search continues for missing snowboarder at Big White Ski Resort

RCMP and rescue crews are searching for a missing snowboarder at Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, B.C.

The snowboarder was reported missing around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

The man, 42, had been snowboarding with friends but hadn't been seen since 1 p.m., when he was seen at the Gem Lake chairlift, getting ready for his last run of the day, police said.

RCMP, ski patrol and rescue crews searched for the man until 12:45 a.m., when they called off the search due to bad weather and poor visibility.

"The search is being conducted in the backcountry of Big White, where the snowpack is unstable and subject to considerable avalanche risk," Cpl. Tammy Lobb said Monday.

The snowboarder is experienced and has a season's pass to the resort, Lobb said.

Crews restarted the search Monday morning.