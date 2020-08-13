Skip to Main Content
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe, say Surrey RCMP
British Columbia·Updated

Missing 10-year-old girl found safe, say Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are thanking members of the public after the safe return of a 10-year-old girl who disappeared while riding her bike near her Surrey home this week.

RCMP launched a search, asked for public assistance after girl went missing Wednesday

CBC News ·
Surrey RCMP says 10-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday has been found safe, Aug. 13, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Surrey RCMP are thanking members of the public following the safe return of a 10-year-old girl who disappeared while riding her bike near her Surrey home this week.

The girl was first reported missing just after 3:30 p.m., Aug, 12.

RCMP sought the public's assistance in finding her.

Police are not releasing any other details about how or where she was found.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now