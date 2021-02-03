Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

RCMP ask for public's help in locating missing Chilliwack mother

Shaelene Keeler Bell, 23, was last seen on Jan. 30 in the 9300-block of Edward Street.

CBC News ·
Mother-of-two Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (UFVRCMP handout photo)

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack, B.C.

The 23-year-old mother-of-two was last seen on Jan. 30 in the 9300-block of Edward Street.

"Police and family are concerned for Shaelene's well-being," said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP.

Keeler Bell is described as:

  • white female
  • five feet, two inches tall
  • weighing 95 pounds
  • bleached blond hair and brown eyes.

She has been linked to a grey 2021 Hyundai Tucson with B.C. licence plate CR9 75V.

Chilliwack RCMP are urging anyone with information to contact police at 604-792-4611, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.

