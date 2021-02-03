RCMP ask for public's help in locating missing Chilliwack mother
Shaelene Keeler Bell, 23, was last seen on Jan. 30 in the 9300-block of Edward Street.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack, B.C.
The 23-year-old mother-of-two was last seen on Jan. 30 in the 9300-block of Edward Street.
"Police and family are concerned for Shaelene's well-being," said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP.
Keeler Bell is described as:
- white female
- five feet, two inches tall
- weighing 95 pounds
- bleached blond hair and brown eyes.
She has been linked to a grey 2021 Hyundai Tucson with B.C. licence plate CR9 75V.
Chilliwack RCMP are urging anyone with information to contact police at 604-792-4611, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.