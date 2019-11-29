Police searching for 3 missing seniors in Lower Mainland

Police in three different B.C. cities are looking for three missing seniors, two of whom have dementia.

The disappearances are not said to be related, but all occurred Thursday.

Anyone who has information on the seniors' whereabouts is asked to call police.

Arpad Sator — Surrey

Arpad (R.P.) Sator, 70, was last seen in the 15100 block of Highway 10 in Surrey around 4 p.m. PT Thursday.

Sator is described as white, five feet six inches and 157 pounds, with thin white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, as seen in the photo below, with blue jeans, cream-coloured shoes and a grey knit toque with a black stripe around the middle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. Callers are asked to quote file number 2019-184711.

A handout photo of Arpad Sator, 70. (Surrey RCMP)

Tjeerd Vanderveen — Maple Ridge

Tjeerd (Ted) Vanderveen, 72, has not been seen since he left his home in the 26500 block of 112 Avenue in Maple Ridge at 10:45 a.m. PT on Thursday. RCMP said he was going for a walk in the Ferguson Trails area, which is said to be well known to him. Vanderveen, who lives with dementia, did not return home.

He is described as white and slim with short grey hair. He was wearing a turquoise coat, jeans, black boots, a black tuque and black gloves. He responds to the name Ted.

The search is being led by RCMP, with help from police dog services, search and rescue crews as well as Vanderveen's family and friends. Anyone who sees Vanderveen should phone 911.

***MISSING SENIOR***. Have you seen Ted? Ted suffers from dementia and has not been seen since 10:45 this morning. Read our release here; <a href="https://t.co/Yx6AVH7GBV">https://t.co/Yx6AVH7GBV</a> <a href="https://t.co/B0OzB5XsGQ">pic.twitter.com/B0OzB5XsGQ</a> —@RidgeRCMP

Seaton Faria — Vancouver

Seaton Faria, 87, left his care home near Oak Street and 28th Avenue in Vancouver around 11:30 p.m. PT Thursday and has not been seen since. Police said he has dementia and may be confused or disoriented. He will not be able to find his own way home and is unlikely to ask for help.

Faria is white and five feet five inches with a medium build. He has short balding hair and wears glasses. Police said he usually wears a dark sweater and dark sweatpants.

A statement said he will be walking slowly, possibly toward the area of Main Street and 7th Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

Anyone who sees Faria is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.