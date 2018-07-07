Python goes missing in Delta, B.C.

A six-foot-long ball python has gone missing in Delta, B.C.

The snake, named Gypsy, was last seen in a farmer's field in Ladner on June 30.

Delta police issued a statement Saturday notifying the public about the missing python.

Officers last contacted the owner of the snake after he and the reptile were found sleeping outside of the Walmart at Tsawwassen Commons on June 20, the statement said.

Police asked the man to move and he cooperated, moving with the snake into his minivan.

Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police, said officers don't know how or why the snake ended up in the field 10 days later.

He said the department doesn't have a photo of the python, but described it as six feet long and eight inches in diameter with dark caramel colouring.

The species is known to curl up into a ball when scared or stressed. In the wild, they feed on small mammals like rats, mice and birds.

