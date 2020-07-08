Plane flying at an altitude of 60 metres when it went missing in B.C. last month, investigators say

The Transportation Safety Board says a plane that went missing last month in British Columbia with two people on board was last recorded travelling at an altitude of about 60 metres.

The board says the Cessna 172M aircraft was travelling east at an airspeed of about 150 kilometres an hour when it disappeared from radar over the Fraser River near Maple Ridge in the afternoon of June 6.

In an update on its investigation released Wednesday, the board says the local training flight was operated by the International Flight Centre at the Boundary Bay Airport.

There was a student and flight instructor on board.

The board says the aircraft remains missing and the fate of the crew is unknown.

In June, the RCMP said someone reported seeing the plane go into the river, but searches did not find it.