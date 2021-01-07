Plane that disappeared into B.C.'s Fraser River hit power lines before crash: TSB
Plane with 2 aboard was just 38 metres above the water when it clipped a power line
A Transportation Safety Board report says a small plane that vanished in B.C.'s Fraser River last June hit a power line before sinking into the river.
The Cessna 172M left Boundary Bay Airport on June 6 with two men aboard, an instructor and his student.
The report says the plane was flying in Abbotsford, B.C., along the river at a low altitude and was just 38 metres above the water when it clipped a power line.
Witnesses who called 911 reported seeing a low-flying plane, a splash and then the partially submerged plane on the river.
When emergency responders arrived, the plane had disappeared and a search over several months using divers, underwater imaging and other equipment has found no trace of the plane or its occupants.
The report's conclusion says low-altitude flight always presents a higher risk, with hazards such as power lines that aren't physically marked and difficult to see in time to avoid a collision.
"Flying at low altitude also reduces the margin of safety in the event of engine failure, a loss of control, or any other unexpected circumstances, and increases the risk of an impact with the ground or an obstacle,'' says the report released Thursday.
