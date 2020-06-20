Search of English Bay now a missing person case, says Coast Guard

The search for a person who fell overboard from a commercial vessel in English Bay on Friday morning is now considered a missing persons case, according the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said in a written statement that the search and rescue operation has been suspended after an all-day search on Friday morning.

"Every reasonable effort has been expended and all leads have been exhausted," the statement said, adding that the case has been handed over to RCMP and Vancouver Police Department.

The coast guard received the report Friday morning around 9:15 a.m. A helicopter and three Coast Guard vessels, including a hovercraft, were dispatched to the area according to Michelle Imbeau of the Canadian Coast Guard.

A search plane from Transport Canada and the Vancouver Police Marine Unit were also involved.

Vancouver Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.