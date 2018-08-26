RCMP looking for missing 9-year-old allegedly taken by mother

Richmond RCMP are asking the public's help to find a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly taken in contravention of a court order.

A police statement said Amaya Araki-McWilliams was last seen when her mother, Natalie Araki, allegedly took her without permission at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

RCMP said they don't believe the girl is in imminent danger, but she was staying at a Richmond hotel with her father, who has sole custody.

Amaya is described as four feet, six inches tall with black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with "Canada" printed on it and dark shorts.

Araki, 35, is described as five feet, two inches tall with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black baseball hat.

Amaya Araki-McWilliams and her mother, Natalie Araki. (RCMP)

A statement said the pair is still believed to be in the Lower Mainland, possibly in Vancouver or New Westminster.

RCMP said they have not issued an Amber Alert because they don't believe Amaya's safety is immediately at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.