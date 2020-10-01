Missing mushroom picker found dead in northern B.C.

The body of 79-year-old Thomas Dennis has been found near Price Creek in northern, B.C., two weeks after he went missing.

Dennis was last seen around 12:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 16 near the Price Creek Forest Service Road , in a remote area north of Highway 16 between Smithers and Terrace, where he was foraging for mushrooms.

His family, along with the RCMP, mounted an extensive search for Dennis.

Now North District RCMP has confirmed that Dennis' body was found on Sept. 30 near the same area where he was last seen.

"There is nothing to suggest there is anything suspicious in the death of Mr. Dennis." said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Police say the B.C. Coroners Service has begun an investigation to determine how Dennis died.