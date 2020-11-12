Police seek help finding missing mother and 3-year-old daughter

The RCMP is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman and her three-year-old daughter.

A statement Thursday said Naomi Morrisseau, 26, was last seen in the 10400-block of 125A Street in Surrey, B.C., on Nov. 6. She has not been heard from since about 4 p.m. PT on Nov. 7.

Police believe she is with her daughter, Genesis Reign-Soldat.

Morrisseau is described as five feet four inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with a medium build and long, dark brown hair.

"Police and family are concerned for the health and well-being of Naomi and her daughter Genesis," the RCMP statement read.

Anyone with information about Morrisseau's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. Callers should quote file numbers 2020-173993 / 2020-174941.