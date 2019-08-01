Missing men mystery: Family wonders if disappearances of 4 men somehow linked

The family of a man who vanished without a trace in Spences Bridge almost two years ago says there are parallels to the case of two missing Surrey men that the RCMP should be investigating.

Luke Neville was last seen in Spences Bridge on Oct. 9, 2017. His burned out white van was found on a nearby forest service road the following day.

Surrey men Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17. Their white Jeep Cherokee was discovered abandoned on a forest service road near Logan Lake.

Speaking from Ottawa, Mark Neville said when he heard about Provencher and Scurr, he was struck by how similar the the circumstances were to his brother's disappearance.

Luke Neville was last seen in Spences Bridge Oct. 9, 2017. He vanished without a trace and his burned out van was found on a nearby forest road one day later. (Submitted by the Neville Family)

"Logan Lake is only 50 kilometres as the crow flies from Spences Bridge," said Neville. "Their vehicle was found on a forest service road and [we] read that they were headed to Spences Bridge ... I mean, it just sounds so familiar."

Neville believes the case of missing cowboy Ben Tyner should also be looked into for possible connections.

Tyner vanished from the Merritt area in January after riding into the hills to look for cattle. His abandoned horse was found fully saddled on a forest service road northwest of Merritt two days later.

"Again, it's only 50 to 60 kilometres from Spences Bridge," said Neville. "I keep hoping every day that the police would call and say we're starting to connect all the dots. But no, I haven't heard anything from the police about if there's any commonality between the cases. But I feel that there is —that's just my gut."

Interactive map of missing men

Surrey RCMP are leading the Provencher and Scurr investigation. According to spokeswoman Cpl. Elinore Sturko, the three cases are being investigated separately.

"None of the investigative team has indicated to me at this point any links to other open investigations," said Sturko. "That being said, you know we always look for linkages."

Sturko said Surrey RCMP investigators are working to create a timeline of Provencher and Scurr's movements in the days before they disappeared. She said Provencher had an interest in an unidentified business in Spences Bridge that took him there often.

Luke Neville, second from right, shown with his brothers Paul, Mark and Peter. All were professional firefighters at one time. (Submitted by the Neville family)

In April, members of the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit were back in the Merritt area searching for any trace of Tyner. They have said very little about his disappearance except that they believe there is criminality involved.

From missing to murder

The same RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is also in charge of the Luke Neville case, which remains open and unsolved.

According to Mark Neville, one week after his brother's disappearance, investigators upgraded the case from a missing person to a murder investigation.

Mark Neville erected this billboard at the side of the highway in Spences Bridge asking for tips about his brother's disappearance. (Submitted by the Neville family)

Investigators didn't reveal what evidence they have to support the suspicion of murder.

Neville says he is frustrated by the lack of progress, so much so that in January he travelled to Spences Bridge to erect a sign at the side of the highway asking for tips.

Over a large photo of Luke it reads "someone knows something."

"Police told us people in the Spences Bridge area, they know what happened, but they're not talking," he said.

Last June, the Neville family convinced the RCMP to bring in a cadaver dog to search the area but nothing was found.

The family also maintains a website "Searching for Luke Neville" and is planning a drone search of the Spences Bridge area.

Mark Neville says not knowing his brother's ultimate fate has been excruciating.

"It's been awful," said Neville. "Our mother is elderly and she'd like to know before she leaves this world. "He's gone and we've accepted that fact, but we'd still like to know what happened."