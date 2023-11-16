'Missing link' land returned to First Nation on Vancouver Island ahead of final treaty agreement

The Pacheedaht First Nation has taken back control of a small parcel of land on its territory in a ceremony Thursday between the nation, the federal minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Parks Canada.

The Pacheedaht is a band of approximately 290 members on the southwestern corner of Vancouver Island.

Its community is centred near Port Renfrew, 80 kilometres southwest of Victoria.

Elected Chief Jeff Jones called the 2.64-hectare parcel a "missing link" for his community.

"The nation has not owned this land for many, many years," he said, "so we're very excited about working towards what the feeling of ownership might look like down the road."

WATCH | Pacheedaht Elected Chief Jeff Jones speaks about ?A:?b?e:?s (Middle Beach): Pacheedaht First Nation welcomes back land from Canada Duration 1:37 Featured Video Jeff Jones, elected chief of the Pacheedaht First Nation on southwest Vancouver Island, speaks about ?A:?b?e:?s (Middle Beach), which will be part of a future treaty settlement — though Parks Canada has already handed over stewardship of the land.



Called Middle Beach or ?A:?b?e:?s ("aah-BEE-ays"), the waterfront, forested land was not included when Pacheedaht were restricted to reservations. Called Middle Beach or ?A:?b?e:?s ("aah-BEE-ays"), the waterfront, forested land was not included when Pacheedaht were restricted to reservations.

The area circled in red is ?A:?b?e:?s, or Middle Beach. It sits between two sections of existing Pacheedaht reserve land, marked in purple. (Parks Canada/submitted)

In 1988, the federal government added the land to Pacific Rim National Park Reserve — without consulting the Pacheedaht or allowing them to manage the lands.

Park reserves fall under the Parks Canada system, but are for areas that are subject to Indigenous land claims.

The Pacheedaht, who did not sign any treaties in the early days of colonization, entered the modern treaty process in 1996.

They are currently at stage 5 of the six-stage treaty process, and this move was one element of an agreement in principle signed in 2019.

?A:?b?e:?s, or Middle Beach, near Port Renfrew, B.C. The beach looks out on Port San Juan, which opens onto the Pacific Ocean on southwest Vancouver Island. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC )

Once a final treaty agreement is made and signed in the coming years, Middle Beach will be removed from Parks Canada and officially become Pacheedaht land.

In the meantime, the stewardship, land use, and official occupancy have been handed over to the nation.

Both Chief Jones and Dave Tovell of Parks Canada gave credit to the nation's late Chief Marvin McLurg, who was also chief negotiator.

"This was his vision, and the Pacheedaht peoples' vision, to see ?A:?b?e:?s come back to Pacheedaht," said Tovell, Parks Canada's acting field unit superintendent for coastal B.C.

WATCH | A ceremony marks the return of ?A:?b?e:?s (Middle Beach) to the Pacheedaht: Pacheedaht First Nation, parks staff celebrate stewardship transfer Duration 0:24 Featured Video After a signing ceremony to mark the transfer of land stewardship from Parks Canada to the Pacheedaht First Nation, dancers and drummers from the Pacheedaht and neighbouring Ditidaht First Nation invited parks staff and others to join the celebration.

Chief Jones said there has been much discussion amongst Pacheedaht about how to utilize the land, and that will continue.

He said one option is to expand tourism.

The nation already operates a campground, and the area is a favourite outdoor recreation destination for people on southern Vancouver Island.