Missing Kelowna woman found dead, police confirms

Police have confirmed that the body located on a flooded property near the Mission Creek is that of the Kelowna woman reported missing almost two weeks ago.

Chelsea Cardno, 31, was last seen taking her German Shepherd for a walk on the Mission Greenway on June 14, near the banks of the Mission Creek.

At the time, the city was under a state of emergency due to dangerously high water levels and flooding. The creek had overflowed its banks, flooding numerous roads, yards and basements.

Cardno's family, police, search and rescue crews and hundreds of volunteers scoured the area after she went missing, but the swollen river banks of the flooding creek were too unstable for them to get close safely.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) conducted ground, water, and air searches for Cardno, and told CBC News they began "re-searching" the area Wednesday afternoon after the creek level dropped, using drones, ground searchers, and a boat at the mouth of the creek.

A farmer who owns the land discovered her body around 5 p.m. on Friday, near the 3600 block of Berard Road, which is beside the Mission Creek, said Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Michael Della-Paolera.

The landowner found the body while inspecting his field for flood damage, he said.

Mission Creek near Kelowna, B.C., is seen on Wednesday. Chelsea Cardno was last seen taking her dog out for a walk in the area, near the banks of the creek, on June 14. (Tom Popyk/CBC)

In a Facebook post, Cardno's mother Diane thanked all those who helped search efforts. "The community came together to bring my Sweet Pea home, and I will be forever grateful," she said.

Police say there is no ongoing criminal investigation and that the B.C. Coroners Service are the lead investigators.

"We are all saddened by the outcome but hope the family can have some closure and they can begin the healing process," said Della-Paolera in a written statement.

Cardno's dog has not been found and is presumed to have been swept away by the creek waters. According to the River Forecast Centre, water levels have returned to normal in the Kelowna area.