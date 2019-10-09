Scavengers responsible for missing genitals on dead livestock, B.C. RCMP say

Police have confirmed that animals, not people, removed the genitals of two farm animals found dead in northeastern B.C. in recent weeks.

Fort St. John RCMP warned livestock owners last week to keep tabs on their animals after a horse and bull were found dead with their genitals missing on Oct. 1 and Sept. 22.

But necropsies showed that the damage was likely caused by scavengers, which tend to target soft tissue, Mounties said Tuesday.

"The necropsies conducted on both animals clarifies the situation," Const. Chad Neustaeter said in a news release.

"The findings help to remove the suspicion of human involvement at this time."

A necropsy on the horse showed that it died of a perforated bowel, and close inspection of the genital area showed marks that were made by an animal's claws. Investigators were not able to determine a specific cause of death for the bull.

The results of the RCMP investigation line up with the predictions of animal experts, who told CBC the animals likely died of other causes and then were scavenged by coyotes.