U.S. Coast Guard searching for 2 people after Canadian boat takes on water
British Columbia·New

A caller from a Canadian fishing vessel radioed a distress call early Tuesday morning 135 kilometres off Washington state.

1 survivor rescued, U.S. Coast Guard says, but search continues for 2 others

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter in California. In a statement, the coast guard said air crews from Oregon and California were searching for the fishermen after their vessel radioed a distress call. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off Washington state for two fishermen missing after a Canadian boat began taking on water.

In a statement, the coast guard said it received a radio distress call around 2 a.m. from the 20-metre commercial fishing vessel Arctic Fox II, which was about 135 kilometres off Cape Flattery in Washington state at the time.

Cape Flattery is the northwesternmost point of the contiguous United States. It is just south of Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, across the Salish Sea.

The caller said the vessel was taking on water and three people aboard planned to abandon ship. The caller reported they were wearing survival suits.

The coast guard deployed a helicopter from Oregon and a plane from California to search for the crew. Once the aircrews arrived, the coast guard said, they immediately spotted a lifeboat with one survivor aboard. He was hoisted into the helicopter.

The search for the others is ongoing, the coast guard said, and Canadian search and rescue crews from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria are expected to join their efforts.

