Vancouver police seek missing federal offender

34-year-old Tyler Gagnon did not return to Vancouver halfway house on Friday.

Vancouver police say federal offender Tyler Gagnon went missing on Nov. 16, 2018. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police are asking for help locating a missing federal offender.

Officers say 34-year-old Tyler Gagnon did not return to his halfway house on Friday. He is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Gagnon is on parole for a sentence of five years and nine months for robbery, assault, break and enter, possession of stolen property, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was last seen Friday evening wearing dark jeans, black running shoes, a black top, a black jacket and a grey baseball hat. 

Gagnon is described as five feet nine inches or 1.75 metres tall. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Gagnon is asked to 911 immediately.

