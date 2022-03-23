Police issued arrest warrant for father accused of abducting daughter on Vancouver Island

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of abducting his daughter on Vancouver Island nearly two months ago.

Jesse Bennett, 36, and his daughter Violet, 7, have been missing from the North Cowichan/Duncan area since Jan. 23.

The pair disappeared three days after a judge ordered Bennett to return Violet to her mother under a joint custody agreement, according to police.

A statement at the time said officers believe Bennet was "actively evading police."

Now, the courts have issued a warrant for Bennett's arrest. RCMP on Wednesday said Bennett is wanted for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Police released these images of Jesse Bennett, left, and Violet Bennett in January. (RCMP)

"Investigators have now gathered sufficient evidence to recommend a criminal charge against Jesse," police said in a statement.

Bennett is described as white, five feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. Police said he has blue eyes and brown hair as well as a beard. He might be wearing a hat or have shaved his head.

Violet is described as white, roughly four feet tall and 50 to 60 pounds. She has blue eyes and "big natural curly hair," according to the statement.

Anyone with information about Bennett or Violet's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.