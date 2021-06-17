Dog that went missing during random attack in Victoria reunited with owner
A dog that went missing during a random, violent attack in Victoria, B.C., last week has been found safe and is back home with her family.
Rebecca Ellis was sitting in her van with her female pit bull mix Camper near Chinatown on Friday evening when a man began yelling and smashing the windows of nearby vehicles.
She and Camper fled the vehicle after he smashed the driver's side window of her van, but the dog ran off in the confusion and disappeared.
She was finally spotted again on Wednesday evening, when another dog out for a walk noticed Camper on Hollywood Crescent and alerted its owner, according to a police press release.
The owner took Camper home and called the number on her collar. A group called Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing helped bring Camper back to Ellis.
A 40-year-old man from Edmonton was arrested at the scene of the attack on Friday. Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and mischief.
With files from CHEK News and Chad Pawson
