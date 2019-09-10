Missing disabled senior has now been found

UPDATE — Sept. 10, 2019: Vancouver police say Garry Molyneux has now been found and taken to hospital for assessment.

EARLIER:

Vancouver police are asking for tips from the public to help find a disabled senior who is dependent on his electric wheelchair and cannot speak.

Garry Molyneux has not been seen since Saturday evening when he did not return to his care facility near West 12th Avenue and Ash Street.

He was last spotted at Main and Hastings in the Downtown Eastside.

Police are concerned for his safety and say he is paralyzed from a stroke and his "wheelchair was only 50 per cent charged on Saturday evening and may not be operational today."

Investigators say Molyneux needs medication for diabetes and may seem disoriented or confused.

They say he is unable to ask for help but may nod his head in response to questions.

Anyone who sees Molyneux is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive to provide assistance.

He is described as white, five feet seven inches tall, with a medium build, short grey hair and brown eyes.

Molyneux was last seen dressed in blue jogging pants and a long jacket.