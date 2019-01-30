Search underway after riderless horse found in B.C. Interior

An extensive search for the rider of a horse, which was found in full riding gear near Merritt, B.C., is stretching into its second day.

Loggers found the horse on Monday around 12:30 p.m. PT. Ranchers caught the animal and figured out who it belonged to.

The owner, whose name hasn't been released, is believed to be a 32-year-old man who worked at a local cattle ranch. He'd been on his days off and was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said no one knows when he rode into the backcountry or where he was going.

"We don't know what his destination was. We believe he rode in from the ranch where he works, but we're having trouble locating tracks because of all the wildlife in the area and other wild horse herds," said Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

Merritt sits in the Nicola Valley and has a population of about 7,000 people. (Google Maps)

More than half a dozen search and rescue teams from the Lower Mainland to the North Okanagan have been involved in the search. Police dogs, snowmobiles, drones and helicopters have been deployed.

"We've brought in every resource that we have," Dunsmore said.

Members of the public have been asked not to search independently to avoid further interference, but anyone with information or who may have seen a man riding in the Swakum ridge area over the weekend is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.

