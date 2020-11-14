Missing couple lost in Nanaimo Lakes area since Wednesday found alive

A Vancouver Island couple and their dog, missing since Wednesday, have been found alive, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Cody Martin, 32, Tamara Sandulak, 29, and their dog Rex were reported missing on Nov. 12 after they failed to return from a day of fishing in the Nanaimo Lakes area the day before.

Since Thursday, RCMP along with dozens of Nanaimo Search and Rescue volunteers have been scouring the area around Nanaimo Lakes and Echo Lake by land and air.

Volunteers were discouraged from assisting with the search as the area is being actively logged. Hunting season and a recent snowfall had also made for treacherous driving.

Breaking news on search for missing couple. Tamara Sandulak, Cody Martin and their dog Rex have been found alive, and reunited with family members. More details to follow <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MISSING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MISSING</a> —@NanaimoRCMP

RCMP said Martin and Sandulak are experienced in the outdoors, and frequently visited the area for fishing and mushroom picking.

