Missing couple found dead after apparent ATV accident

Police say a B.C. couple who went missing Friday evening in the Southern Interior have been found dead following an apparent rollover of their ATV.

Penticton RCMP said in a statement that Glen Hamakawa, 67, and Eva Hamakawa, 56, were discovered by search and rescue crews Sunday morning in the backcountry of a recreational site popular with all-terrain vehicle users, west of Summerland.

Police say the pair were killed after their ATV rolled over in "dense and steep terrain."

Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP thanked the multiple search and rescue teams that flooded the area over the weekend trying to find the couple.

"We are very saddened by this loss and offer sincere condolences to their friends and family," Vatamaniuck said in the statement.

The couple was last seen Friday at the Crump Recreational Site, along the Summerland-Princeton Highway, which features an extensive trail system.

Search and rescue crews said Saturday that the couple had experience exploring with their all-terrain vehicle and were equipped with appropriate gear for the backcountry.