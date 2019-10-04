Police search for 2 young sisters missing in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are asking for help locating two young sisters who have not been seen since Thursday morning.

Shauntae Joseph, 10, and Nikita Joseph, 13, were last seen at 8 a.m. in the 6400 block of 121 Street. Their family and police are concerned about their health and well-being.

Both girls are described as Indigenous, standing five feet two inches tall, with slim builds and long dark hair.

Shauntae was last seen wearing a black sweater, black Kappa track pants, and black and white Vans shoes. Nikita was wearing a grey Thrasher hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.