Search underway for 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old boy missing in Coquitlam

Search and rescue crews are looking for two children who are missing on Burke Mountain in Coquitlam, B.C.

RCMP say the six-year-old girl, seven-year-old boy and their father were hurt when they fell down a "steep, treacherous cliff" on their way down a hiking trail late Sunday.

A statement said the father was able to make the difficult climb back up the hill, while injured, to get help. RCMP and search and rescue teams from Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and the North Shore are still looking for the children.

Coquitlam RCMP Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik said the children were conscious when their father made the "difficult decision" to leave them. Vadik said the father thought the climb would be too dangerous for the children.

Helicopters, police dogs and a drone are being used in the search. Two streets in the area, Quarry Road and Harper Street, have been shut down in wake of the search. RCMP have asked the public to stay away from that area to avoid hampering search efforts.

More to come.