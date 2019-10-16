Saanich senior appeals for help to find missing 60-year-old cane

A Saanich senior is hoping the public can help him get his missing cane back in time for his 60th university grad reunion this weekend.

David Scott, 84, received the cane when he graduated from Queen's University faculty of engineering and applied science in 1959, as did his classmates.

The class of '59 is celebrating this weekend in Kingston, Ont., where they had all planned to bring their canes.

Sixty years ago, the canes were a bit of a gag souvenir to the group of young men, Scott says.

"It was funny because we could pretend we were old farts," he said. "Now we are old farts."

David Scott, second from the left, seen with three of his 1959 Queen's University classmates. (Queen's Alumni)

Scott last remembers having the cane at the ICBC on McKenzie Avenue in Saanich, B.C. His daughter, Sue Scott, is helping put up "lost cane" posters offering a $100 reward and bonus if the cane is returned by the evening of Oct. 16.

"This is to say we want it back, no questions asked," said Sue Scott. "If they can get it back [to us] before we get on the plane, I'll add $40 extra."

The cane is a hand carved tree branch, dark in colour and has "Sc. '59" engraved near the handle.

"This cane means something to me," said David Scott. "I can get other canes, but it's really nice to have that which has a certain history and certain memorabilia with it."

The Scotts can be reached at 250 896-9644.