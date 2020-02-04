Man missing after avalanche on Murray Mountain range in B.C. Rockies

Search and rescue teams have had to suspend efforts to find a man missing on Murray Mountain after an avalanche in the area southwest of Chetwynd, B.C.

Chetwynd RCMP called in local search and rescue teams to assist but ground crews could not access the area because of weather conditions and the risk of more avalanches.

An emergency beacon signal on the east face of the Murray Mountain range between Mt Hunter and Milburn Peak alerted RCMP to the missing man just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police later learned that the avalanche had occurred while a group of snowmobilers were in the area and that the man was missing.

RCMP says in a news release that their air Services, search and rescue, and police dog services trained in avalanche searches will resume looking for the man when conditions are safe.