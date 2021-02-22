Search ends tragically for missing ATV rider in B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Search crews found 21-year-old man's body near Cogburn Creek Sunday
A Fraser Valley search and rescue crew says the body of a young man who went missing while riding his all-terrain vehicle over the weekend has been found.
A social media post from Kent Harrison Search and Rescue says that its members responded late Saturday to reports about the missing 21-year-old.
The post says he had been seen several hours earlier but had not returned from a trip along a forest service road on the east side of Harrison Lake, about 130 kilometres east of Vancouver.
Search and rescue says a 16-person crew scoured roughly 30 kilometres of logging roads through the night and rescue efforts resumed Sunday, with assistance from neighbouring Mission Search and Rescue.
The man was found dead near Cogburn Creek on Sunday, it said.
His cause of death and name have not been released.
