Major Crime Unit called in to assist in case of missing Port Alberni woman Amber Manthorne

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has been called in to assist in the case of missing Port Alberni woman Amber Manthorne.

Manthorne was last seen on Thursday, July 7, and is described as approximately five feet one inch tall, slim, with blond hair.

Her 2021 Jeep Compass was found on the side of a logging road south of Nanaimo on July 9.

Police now say the man she was thought to be with has been located.

"We understand that it may be concerning to hear that the VIIMCU has been called to assist. However, we want to assure the community that this is not unusual in cases where a person's disappearance is out of character and criminality cannot be immediately ruled out," said Insp. Kevin O'Donnell, the officer in charge of VIIMCU.

Area search and rescue teams have been called in to assist in the search.

The Tseshaht First Nation organized a community get-together Sunday to raise awareness about the missing woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250 723-2424.