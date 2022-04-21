Missing Vancouver Island girl abducted by father dropped off at RCMP detatchment

A seven-year-old Vancouver Island girl who was abducted by her father in late January was dropped off at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment on April 20, RCMP said Thursday.

According to police, the girl knew the person who brought her to the station. They say she is safe and back with her mother.

Jesse Bennett, 36, is still wanted on a Canada wide warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Bennett disappeared with his daughter three days after a judge ordered him to comply with a joint custody agreement.

He is described as white, five feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and a beard. He might be wearing a hat or have shaved his head.

Anyone with information about Bennett whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.