Mislabelled cannabis spray sold by B.C. pot store set to be recalled

The B.C. government is preparing for a recall of a cannabis spray labelled as low in intoxicating chemicals after the supplier discovered it actually contains high levels of THC.

The Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) says it was recently notified that Quebec producer Hexo Corp.'s Elixir CBD MCT Oral Spray was mislabelled and is now preparing for the product to be recalled.

The label on the spray said it contained high levels of the chemical cannabidiol (CBD), which is sometimes used for pain relief and is not intoxicating. It was supposed to contain just low levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound that gets people high.

But as it turns out, the proportions were reversed — the spray actually contains high levels of THC and low levels of CBD, according to an email that online customer Susan Matthews received from B.C. Cannabis Stores on Tuesday. She was in disbelief when she learned about the error.

"People need to know that this has happened and to be cautious. We can't always count on the government to do things properly," Matthews said.

The LDB, which operates the government cannabis retailer, says it's working with the supplier to determine how many customers have been affected.

"Once the supplier has issued the product recall notice, the LDB will contact any customer potentially impacted to advise of the appropriate next steps," LDB spokesperson Kate Bilney said in an email.

"The LDB is working with the supplier to determine how the issue occurred and to prevent it from happening in the future."

'I waited for months'

Matthews had been using the spray for nearly a month when she learned about the error this week. She was testing out CBD as a potential solution for her severe arthritis pain and was annoyed to learn she'd wasted her time.

Like many people her age, the 67-year-old Abbotsford resident had always been a bit wary of cannabis and says she didn't indulge before legalization. But after learning about the possible benefits of CBD from a news report a few months back, she was eager to see whether it could make a difference after so many traditional painkillers had failed to do the trick.

The mislabelled cannabis spray said it had high levels of CBD and low levels of THC. In fact, it contained high levels of THC and low levels of CBD. (Susan Matthews)

Matthews waited until recreational cannabis was legalized last month to finally order the CBD spray from the government website, then spent a few days researching recommended dosages before giving it a try.

"I waited for months to make sure I did it in a way that was secure and safe and well-regulated," she said.

When she finally tried the spray, she was disappointed to find it did nothing to alleviate her pain. On the other hand, she's relieved to report that she didn't get high from the spray, despite the high concentrations of THC.

"I would not have taken it, for example, before driving or anytime I had my grandkids with me if I had known," Matthews said. "Perhaps other people are taking this thinking that there's no THC and are feeling some sort of psychoactive result."

Since learning about the mistake, she's gone out and bought CBD spray from a non-government store. She's crossing her fingers that this time, it will help with her arthritis.