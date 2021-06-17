2 people charged in alleged anti-Asian incident at Steveston coffee shop
Police were called to Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Steveston on March 29
Richmond RCMP say two people have been charged after they allegedly made racial slurs toward a staff member at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Steveston in March.
At about 3:15 p.m. on March 29, police were called to the 3900 block of Moncton Street after the store manager reported an alleged assault. A video posted on social media showed a coffee shop employee, who asked a couple to maintain social distance from other customers, have coffee thrown at her, followed by the slur, "f--- you Chinese."
In a written release on Thursday, RCMP said Astrid Maria Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthaume have been charged with mischief.
"Hate has no place in our community. We are committed to investigating every incident to its fullest and will pursue charges where a potential offence has been committed," Insp. Michael Cohee stated in the release.