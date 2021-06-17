2 people charged in alleged anti-Asian incident at Steveston coffee shop

Richmond RCMP say two people have been charged after they allegedly made racial slurs toward a staff member at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Steveston in March.

At about 3:15 p.m. on March 29, police were called to the 3900 block of Moncton Street after the store manager reported an alleged assault. A video posted on social media showed a coffee shop employee, who asked a couple to maintain social distance from other customers, have coffee thrown at her, followed by the slur, "f--- you Chinese."

In a written release on Thursday, RCMP said Astrid Maria Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthaume have been charged with mischief.

"Hate has no place in our community. We are committed to investigating every incident to its fullest and will pursue charges where a potential offence has been committed," Insp. Michael Cohee stated in the release.