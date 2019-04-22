Two minor earthquakes were recorded in the Pacific Ocean off northern Vancouver Island on Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m. PT, a 4.6-magnitude quake struck around 165 kilometres west of Port Alice, B.C., according to Earthquakes Canada.

Then, just before 2:45 p.m. PT, a second earthquake measured at magnitude 5.3 was recorded around 190 kilometres west of Port Alice.

According to Earthquakes Canada, there were no reports that the earthquakes were felt. No damage or other impact was expected and there was no tsunami danger from either quake.

Port Alice is located on Neroutsos Inlet, on northern Vancouver Island.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=5.3 on 22 Apr at 14:44 PDT.<br><br>Details : <a href="https://t.co/uJUxkZ5TwV">https://t.co/uJUxkZ5TwV</a><br><br>189 km W of Port Alice, BC —@CANADAquakes