2 minor earthquakes recorded off Port Alice
No tsunami threat and no reports that the quakes, measuring magnitudes 4.6 and 5.3, were felt
Two minor earthquakes were recorded in the Pacific Ocean off northern Vancouver Island on Monday afternoon.
Just before 1:30 p.m. PT, a 4.6-magnitude quake struck around 165 kilometres west of Port Alice, B.C., according to Earthquakes Canada.
Then, just before 2:45 p.m. PT, a second earthquake measured at magnitude 5.3 was recorded around 190 kilometres west of Port Alice.
According to Earthquakes Canada, there were no reports that the earthquakes were felt. No damage or other impact was expected and there was no tsunami danger from either quake.
Port Alice is located on Neroutsos Inlet, on northern Vancouver Island.
EARTHQUAKE Mag=5.3 on 22 Apr at 14:44 PDT.<br><br>Details : <a href="https://t.co/uJUxkZ5TwV">https://t.co/uJUxkZ5TwV</a><br><br>189 km W of Port Alice, BC—@CANADAquakes
EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.6 on 22 Apr at 13:27 PDT.<br><br>Details : <a href="https://t.co/bk8pSSQUoT">https://t.co/bk8pSSQUoT</a><br><br>166 km W of Port Alice, BC—@CANADAquakes
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.