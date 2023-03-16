Minnekhada Regional Park has fully reopened to the public months after a wildfire tore through the area.

The fire burned through 14 hectares of the park in Coquitlam, B.C., amid unusually hot and dry conditions in October last year. Investigators later determined it was human caused.

While the park was partially reopened after the fire was extinguished at the end of October, many areas were closed off to allow crews to conduct safety assessments and remove hazardous materials.

Metro Vancouver Regional District, which administers the park, said in a statement that restoration is ongoing.

It said more than $14,000 in donations were raised to support restoration efforts in the area, which are being undertaken by the regional district in partnership with the Minnekhada Park Association and the Metro Vancouver Regional Parks Foundation.

Visitors to the park are being advised to stay on designated paths due to the risk of hazards caused by the wildfire damage.

There will be increased staff presence on trails and a strict prohibition on smoking, the statement said.